Ike Becomes Brand Ambassador For ‘Motivemall’

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

Ike Onyema
Ike Onyema

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Ike Onyema simply known as Ike has announced that he has bagged a new endorsement deal with ‘motivemall.’

Making the announcement in an Instagram post, he revealed that he subscribed to the deal because he believes in the brand.

Read Also: If Your Plan Is To Get Rich Or Married Then Read This Advice From Tonto Dikeh

The new announcement is coming less than 24 hours after he bagged a deal with PTRLifestle.

He wrote:

I am honored to be an Ambassador for motivemall. I only work with brands I believe in and 2020 we have a lot of amazing collaborations coming.

