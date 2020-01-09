Ike’s Tanzanian Ex-Girlfriend Releases Throwback Videos Of Them

Gigy, the ex-girlfriend of Reality TV star, Ike has released romantic throwback videos and pictures of them back then in 2018 when they were still in love.

Ike might be starting the year on a rough note as he is trying to get off the webs of two powerful women in his life.

The budding model had recently blocked his Tanzanian ex-girlfriend and Tacha on social media after a stunt they both pulled to spite his former love interest, Mercy out of jealousy.

This didn’t sit well with the Tanzanian singer as she has been ranting on social media and threatening to beat up the BBNaija winner.

Still desperate for Ike’s attention, she released throwback clips of them together.

Watch the video below: