Im Guber: Nwosu Withdraws Appeal Case Against Ihedioha

Uche Nwosu, governorship candidate of the Action Alliance in the 2019 election, has withdrawn his appeal at the Supreme Court against the election of Emeka Ihedioha, governor of Imo state.

This was made known by Solomon Umoh (SAN), Nwosu’s counsel to Nwosu, when he appeared before a seven-man panel of justices of the apex court on Tuesday.

Read Also: I Have Forgiven Oshiomhole And Moved On: Nwosu

Umoh said, “Based on the judgment of this court in appeal SC. 1384/2019 delivered on December 20, 2019, and subsequently, on my advice to my client, we have decided to withdraw this appeal. ”

This decision came even before the apex court decided on the governorship appeal.