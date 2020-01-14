Im Guber: Nwosu Withdraws Appeal Case Against Ihedioha

by Verity Awala

 

Nwosu
Uche Nwosu

Uche Nwosu, governorship candidate of the Action Alliance in the 2019 election, has withdrawn his appeal at the Supreme Court against the election of Emeka Ihedioha, governor of Imo state.

This was made known by Solomon Umoh (SAN), Nwosu’s counsel to Nwosu, when he appeared before a seven-man panel of justices of the apex court on Tuesday.

Read Also: I Have Forgiven Oshiomhole And Moved On: Nwosu

Umoh said, “Based on the judgment of this court in appeal SC. 1384/2019 delivered on December 20, 2019, and subsequently, on my advice to my client, we have decided to withdraw this appeal. ”

This decision came even before the apex court decided on the governorship appeal.

Tags from the story
Emeka Ihedioha, imo state, Uche Nwosu
0

You may also like

FG To Confab Delegates: Let Your Debates Be Guided By National Interests

Ekiti Crisis: Court Strikes Out 19 APC Lawmakers’ Suit Against Fayose

Peter Obi didn't suffer a heart attack - Aide

Peter Obi is a bigot: PDP Cautions El-Rufai to mind his business

Senator blasts President Buhari’s administration

Most Nigerians will gladly put their faces under Buhari's smelly old a** and literally eat his sh*t - Fani Kayode

Greatest Danger To Nigeria’s Stability Is Fulani’s Insatiable Lust For Power: Fani-Kayode

President Buhari

SERAP Urges Buhari To List Corrupt Officials, Governors, Others

Nigerians reacts After A Retired Air Vice Marshal Bagged 7 Years Imprisonment For Money Laundering

Adamawa Governorship Primaries: PDP Aspirants Fault Party’s Conduct Of Exercise

Kwankwaso says he might leave PDP, if…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *