“I’m Moving To Africa” – Meek Mill Packs His Baggage

by Amaka Odozi

American rapper, Meek Mill has reacted to the killing of a top Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani, in an air attack by the United States government.

Meek Mill
American rapper, Meek Mill

Information Nigeria recalls rapper, Cardi B had also said she be filing for Nigerian citizenship while expressing her fears that the country is no longer safe.

Joining the train, the “Going Bad” crooner announced on Instagram that he will be relocating to Africa but he did not state which country he’ll be staying exactly.

Read Also: Anita Joseph Breaks Down In Tears As Husband Surprises Her On Her Birthday

See the full post below:

View this post on Instagram

I’m out .. moving to Africa

A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on

Tags from the story
Meek Mill
0

You may also like

OMG!!! Actress Genevieve Nnaji Gets Marriage Proposal | PHOTOS

How Obasanjo ‘threatened’ me over money – Ali Baba

Nigerian Beauty Queen, Rita Chinedu calls out pageant organizers on IG over failed promises

BBNaija winner, Miracle bags his Private Pilot License (photos)

Dele Momodu’s Wife’s Birthday Bash – Dele Momodu Is Really In Love With Her (See Photos)

Kiss Daniel’s Former Manager Advice Him To Quit His Attempt To Dodge The Court

Tonto Dikeh Continues To Hide The Identity Of Her New Man, Mr. X

Wizkid Cuddles Zion Ayo-Balogun His Newborn Son: “Breaks My Heart When He Cries”

“Telling The Other Nigerian Story – Temilola Akinmuda, Set To Launch Box TV With Flagship Show “Things Men Say”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *