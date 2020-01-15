Imo Guber: Charly Boy Reacts As Supreme Court Sacks Ihedioha

Veteran Nigerian singer, Charly Boy, has reacted to the Supreme Court ruling that sacked Emeka Ihedioha as Imo State Governor and brought Senator Hope Uzodinma as Governor.

The Supreme Court in a landmark ruling on Tuesday sacked Ihedioha and declared Senator Hope Uzodinma as the Governor of the State.

This decision has led to mixed reactions on social media with different factions hailing or condemning the ruling.

The 68-year-old Charly Boy who is from Oguta, Imo State expressed his shock at the decision.

See his tweet below: