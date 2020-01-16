Imo Guber: Deji Adeyanju Reacts As Court Sacks Ihedioha

Popular human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju has expressed his shock at the ruling of the Supreme Court sacking Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of Imo State.

Recall that the court sacked the Peoples Democratic Party candidate and declared Senator Hope Uzodinma as the winner of the March 19 election.

Also Read: “Nkem, I Got Your Back” – Ihedioha’s Wife Consoles Him After S/Court Loss

Reacting to the loss suffered by the PDP candidate, Deji in a series of tweets wondered how the 4th position was named the winner of the election.

He went on to query what will be taught at the Nigerian law school following the ruling of the Supreme court.

See his post below:

Hope Uzodinma of APC who came 4th with minimal votes declared winner by Supreme Court. What a regime! Nigerians go hear am TA TA TA TA — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) January 14, 2020