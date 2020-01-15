Imo Guber: Okorocha Congratulates Uzodinma

by Eyitemi Majeed
Rochas Okorocha
Rochas Okorocha

The member representing Imo west senatorial district, Rochas Okorocha has congratulated Hope Uzodinma after the Supreme court declared him the new governor of Imo state, Vanguard reports.

Also, Rochas who was a former governor of the state promised to work with the new governor of the state and give him his support.

The Apex court sacked Emeka Ihedioa of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) and declared Uzodinma of the All Progressive Congress, the new governor of the state.

Read Also: Nothing Like Igbo Presidency In Nigeria – Rochas Okorocha

Also, it ordered that a fresh Certificate of Return should be issued to Uzodinma with immediate effect, and be sworn in immediately as the governor of the state.

 

Tags from the story
Emeka Ihedioha, Hope Uzodinma, rochas okorocha
0

You may also like

2015 Elections: INEC Puts Structure In Place To Monitor Parties Campaign Spendings

NNPC Audit Report Cooked – APC

Plot To Impeach Elechi Suffers Setback As 9 Lawmakers Stand Behind Embattled Gov

senator adeleke

My Late Brother Did Most Of My Campaign For Me, I Was Just Dancing

I Fasted 10 Months To Become Rivers Governor – Amaechi

Ex-Oyo Gov Alao-Akala’s Posters Flood Ibadan

Buhari’s Disregard For The Rule Of Law Exposed During The Presidential Media Chat – PDP

As I welcome Rochas to the EFCC Alumni,  I enjoin the commission not to look away from Amosun too - Fayose

As of today, EFCC has no evidence to prosecute me – Fayose

Buzzing Today: Buhari in Plateau, elated youths climb scaffold to take a glimpse at him

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *