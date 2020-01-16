Imo Guber: PDP Should Apologise To Supreme Court Over Outburst – Keyamo

by Valerie Oke
Festus Keyamo
Festus Keyamo

Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, says the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP should apologize to the Supreme Court and Nigerians over its on the Imo state governorship election.

This was in reaction to a statement by the national publicity secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan on the ruling, expressed surprise at the judgment describing it as yet another very sad commentary on the nation’s democratic order.

Read Also: Festus Keyamo Hails S’ Court For Sacking Of Emeka Ihedioha

Keyamo who accused the PDP of being an unserious opposition, said this while speaking at the Government College Ughelli, GCU annual reunion/ Annual General Meeting to make the school’s platinum and a class of 1970 50th anniversary.

He questioned the rationale behind the outburst of the opposition party, saying, “How can democrats come out and make such very inciting statements?”

Tags from the story
festus keyamo, Imo, pdp, Supreme Court
0

You may also like

Tanko Muhammad

Senate To Confirm Tanko In Close-Door Meeting

Part-Time Legislature: Akume Lambasts Confab Delegates, Says Present Arrangement Antidote To Executive Impunity

Jonathan Dares Saraki, Says Come 2015, We’ll Know Who Owns Kwara

Osinbajo will today swear in Walter Onnoghen as CJN

Rivers Assembly Mandates Amaechi To Withdraw N30bn From Reserve Fund

Brace Up For Austerity Measures, APC Tells Osun Residents

No Plans To Impeach Amaechi – PDP

Speaker: PDP Reps Vow To “Revolt” Against Imposition Of Candidates By APC

PDP Moves To Frustrate Presidential Results Announcement, Accuses Jega Of Bias

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *