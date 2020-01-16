Imo Guber: PDP Should Apologise To Supreme Court Over Outburst – Keyamo

Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, says the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP should apologize to the Supreme Court and Nigerians over its on the Imo state governorship election.

This was in reaction to a statement by the national publicity secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan on the ruling, expressed surprise at the judgment describing it as yet another very sad commentary on the nation’s democratic order.

Read Also: Festus Keyamo Hails S’ Court For Sacking Of Emeka Ihedioha

Keyamo who accused the PDP of being an unserious opposition, said this while speaking at the Government College Ughelli, GCU annual reunion/ Annual General Meeting to make the school’s platinum and a class of 1970 50th anniversary.

He questioned the rationale behind the outburst of the opposition party, saying, “How can democrats come out and make such very inciting statements?”