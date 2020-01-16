Imo: Okorocha Congratulates Uzodinma

The member representing Imo west senatorial district, Rochas Okorocha has congratulated Hope Uzodinma after the Supreme court declared him the new governor of Imo state, Vanguard reports.

Also, Rochas who was a former governor of the state promised to work with the new governor of the state and give him his support.

The Apex court sacked Emeka Ihedioa of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) and declared Uzodinma of the All Progressive Congress, the new governor of the state.

Also, it ordered that a fresh Certificate of Return should be issued to Uzodinma with immediate effect, and be sworn in immediately as the governor of the state.