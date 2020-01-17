Important Information About Ridesharing Accidents

When you go to hop in an Uber, you never expect that you will get into an accident. Unfortunately, things happen and even despite being professional drivers, you still have accidents on the road. What do you do in the event that you were injured in an accident? These accidents differ from the traditional accidents based on the established laws, and you should hire an Uber accident lawyer as soon as possible because they can begin to start your case. The sooner you call, the better. After an accident has taken place, memories will start to fade, and witness accounts will be less convincing. That’s why you have to speak with an attorney as soon as possible.

Choose the Right Lawyer

Before you even begin your hunt, you should first choose the right lawyer. If you hire the wrong lawyer, they can do a lot of harm to your case because it can mean that you receive less than the compensation that you deserve. Here at West Coast Trial Lawyers, we have helped to win 6000 cases, and our clients have received an award of over $1 billion. Getting hooked up with the right lawyer can mean getting fair compensation and not receiving the compensation that you deserve.

The Biggest Mistake That People Make When Hiring a Lawyer

When you go to hire someone, you should pick an Uber accident lawyer who has the right licensing for your state. That’s one of the biggest mistakes that we have seen when it comes to people hiring a lawyer after they have been in an accident. In addition, you should choose someone who has a specialization in Uber because of how these cases tend to be more specialized. If you were a passenger and injured in an accident, you will receive insurance coverage through a third-party liability policy. However, the requirements and how they choose to cover you may differ from state to state. Bodily injury will usually get covered for up to $50,000, and you will receive coverage for up to $100,000 from the accident.

Hire Lawyers with a Proven Track Record

Let’s say that you see a lawyer who previously settled an Uber accident case for over $250,000. When you see that they have received this much compensation, it happens because of how they learned the laws for Uber, and they understood the complexities well enough to fight your case. Each state will have different laws that will change from one state to the next. When you have someone who represents your case, you deserve an attorney who understands as much about the case as possible.

How Much Does an Uber Attorney Charge?

You might be wondering how much does a ridesharing accident lawyer cost? This depends on the state and the law firm that you have chosen to use. For example, some states like Florida will put a cap on their attorney’s fees. If your lawyer settles the accident without filing a lawsuit, they can’t charge you more than 33 1/3 percent. In addition, attorneys will usually be allowed to get paid back for any of the costs that they may have incurred while they were building your case.



Important to note, you should never agree to hire a lawyer who doesn’t agree to listing all the costs in the closing statement. In many of the states, lawyers are required that they list these costs to give clients full transparency.

Why Should You Hire an Attorney?

You should hire someone like West Coast Trial Lawyers because of how they will understand what costs to pay as a way of helping you to maximize what you receive on your settlement. In addition, a qualified lawyer will be able to look at your case and tell you how much it is worth. They will make sure that you don’t settle for less than what you deserve. That’s because these lawyers have worked with many of these cases before, and they may have seen similar cases. For that situation, they will understand how much you can rightfully receive for compensation.

What if My Lawyer Previously Worked with Lyft?

If your lawyer settled cases with Lyft, they should be as reputable as if they worked with Uber. That’s because the law applies to both of these ridesharing companies. Nevertheless, when you set out to look for an attorney, you should seek one who has as much experience as possible because of how this will give you the most favourable results. In addition, you do have a few differences that separate Uber and Lyft. For example, both Uber and Lyft will carry different insurance companies. Lyft uses what is known as a third-party claims administrator when it comes to handling its travel claims. Second, the PIP insurance will differ in both Uber and Lyft cases. However, both companies are subject to the same laws, and this is where they remain somewhat similar. When you go to hire a lawyer, they should be able to tell you the differences quickly.

What Happens if You Were in an Accident?

For those who have gotten into an accident while using Uber, hopefully, they weren’t injured. Luckily, this company does provide you with insurance that will cover you. That remains true whether you were under the role of the passenger or the driver. One big difference if you were the driver, however, is that you need to have your Uber app turned on when you got into the wreck, and you will also need to have either been in the process of picking up a passenger or have a passenger picked up. Never lie about this because it classifies as insurance fraud, which follows up with either a $5,000 fine or five years in jail.

What Accidents Worth the Least?

You have some cases that will be worth much less than others. In general, whiplash cases will have the least worth because of how you can’t prove this one as easily. You need to get medical treatment as soon as you have had an accident because this will help your case. Don’t wait because insurance companies have been known to play dirty, and they may try to attribute your injuries to other things. In general, the cases that will yield the poorest settlements will come from those who don’t seek medical treatment right away. Soft tissue injuries will also not be worth much because of how going to the emergency room once or twice won’t be worth quite as much. You should only seek medical treatment if you actually have an injury, but if you believe that you may have suffered an injury, you should see a doctor right away because this documents your injury.



If you have been injured in an accident while riding in an Uber, you need to contact a ridesharing accident lawyer immediately. West Coast Trial Lawyers has the experience and the know-how to represent you in these cases. We will be there for you as soon as you call and snap right into action with gathering evidence to build a strong case for your lawsuit. We understand the intricacies and the various laws that can pop up in these cases.