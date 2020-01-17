In The U.S., Can Men Sue For Gender Discrimination?

In the workplace of the 21st-century, most people believe gender discrimination is a thing of the past. While this would be a nice scenario, it is unfortunately not the case at all. In fact, gender discrimination continues to exist, and in some ways is more rampant than ever. Though the majority of cases involving discrimination of one’s gender are brought by women, the fact is more and more men are also bringing lawsuits of this nature into courts across the country. If you are facing a situation such as this and contemplating whether or not to bring a discrimination lawsuit against your employer, here are some ways a gender discrimination attorney can be of assistance.







In any cases where this type of discrimination is alleged to have occurred, examining the evidence will be crucial to determining the outcome. However, this evidence cannot simply be something such as not getting hired for a position that eventually went to a female applicant or coworker. To prove discrimination took place, a man bringing forth such a lawsuit will need to have hard evidence of certain illegal employment practices. For example, by working with a skilled gender discrimination lawyer, evidence may be uncovered showing a blatant disregard for qualifications pertaining to the job, or perhaps hiring practices will be uncovered that show a disproportionate amount of job openings have gone to women over men over an extended period of time. Whatever the case may be, having evidence of this nature will be crucial to proving your case.













When discrimination lawsuits of this nature are brought forth, it is assumed that the workplace in question is not diverse in terms of the number of men and women working there. However, that may not be the case at all. Time after time, discrimination lawsuits are filed against employers who boast of having a workforce that exemplifies diversity. Yet even if this is true, that still can hide a subtle pattern of illegal hiring practices. For business owners, it is important to realize that even in companies where diversity is present, it is still crucial that management personnel use good judgment and common sense when making hiring decisions or contemplating which employees are deserving of internal promotions. In doing so, lawsuits of this nature can often be avoided.













When applicants or employees feel as if they are being discriminated against due to their gender, conflict and tension will be very common on a daily basis within a company. Thus, rather than being able to work together to complete important projects or daily tasks associated with their jobs, workers instead focus primarily on what they perceive to be slights made against them by their employer. This can lead to serious consequences for an employer, since ongoing conflicts and tension among employees can lead to drops in productivity that result in lower profits over time. Should this occur, it then becomes possible layoffs may be needed or the company may have to close altogether, creating even bigger problems for everyone involved.













While females have long suffered discrimination due to their gender in such fields as math, science, information technology, and engineering, men have dealt with discrimination in fields that have long been dominated by women. Common examples include nursing, teaching, and office administration, where men are likely to be far outnumbered by women in terms of employment. While strides have been made over the years by men in these fields, it is still likely many are discriminated against because of their gender. If you feel you are a victim of this type of discrimination, do not hesitate to contact an experienced attorney at West Coast Employment Lawyers to discuss your situation.













Contrary to how some people may feel, civil rights do still apply to all males and females in the United States. With the passage of the Civil Rights Act in 1964, no person is to be discriminated against because of their gender. Thus, when job applicants or employees feel their civil rights have been violated in this manner, it is crucial they speak with a gender discrimination attorney as soon as possible. By doing so, they can not only discuss their case in greater detail, but also receive an objective legal opinion as to whether or not they have a valid case that should be pursued.













Should a man decide to pursue a case of gender discrimination, one of the first steps is to file a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Once done, the agency will review key details given them and make an assessment as to whether the man has a valid case against an employer. However, it is important to note that no matter the opinion given by the EEOC, a man who files such as complaint still has the option to pursue a discrimination lawsuit if they so desire. Yet should the EEOC agree it is possible that discrimination against a man took place based primarily on gender, an investigation will begin into the matter. When this happens, employers are notified and given a chance to respond to the allegations. But along the way, federal investigators will likely show up at the company unannounced to begin interviews with affected employees, management personnel, and human resources employees. In addition, investigators will also begin examining hiring records, performance evaluations of employees involved in the conflict, and other evidence to determine what may have taken place.













While working with an experienced gender discrimination lawyer may help a man win his lawsuit against an employer, it does not ultimately solve the underlying problem of workplace discrimination based on one’s gender. Whether against males or females, this discrimination has far-reaching consequences both long and short-term, such as lower employee morale and ongoing conflicts between key employees. To solve the problem, many companies are starting to take various steps. One of the most common is mediation, which allows the affected parties to meet with an objective third-party mediator in an effort to discuss the perceived problems and reach a solution without having to pursue litigation. Though effective in certain situations, mediation will not work if blatant discriminatory practices are in place and an employer does not feel they are doing anything wrong. In these situations, it is best to not only file a complaint with the EEOC, but to also hire a knowledgeable gender discrimination attorney from West Coast Employment Lawyers.













Unfortunately, even as more and more employers face complaints or lawsuits alleging discrimination based on gender, the trend continues throughout many workplaces. Since many employers have conducted practices such as this for many years, they are skilled at covering their tracks. As a result, many employees fail to catch on to what is happening, or instead simply leave for new employment opportunities. Should you feel you are a victim of discrimination due to your gender, do not choose to sit back and let an employer get away with violating your civil rights. Instead, schedule an immediate consultation with a gender discrimination lawyer at West Coast Employment Lawyers.