Increase In Electricity Tariff A Toxic New Year’s Gift To Nigerians: PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the proposed increase in electricity tariff by the federal government as a toxic New Year’s gift to Nigerians.

In a statement on Sunday, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP spokesperson, said the action will bring more suffering on Nigerians.

He said, “It is lamentable that Nigerians, who are already suffering the devastating negative impact of the recent increase in the Value Added Tax (VAT) from 5 percent to 7.5 by the APC administration, are now being further suppressed with increased electricity tariff. ”

Read Also: Atiku, PDP Represent Nigeria’s Wasted Past: APC

“Our party holds that the increase in electricity tariff, under the prevailing harsh economic conditions, is injurious to the wellbeing of Nigerians as it will further stress the productive sector and lead to an upsurge in the cost of regular and essential goods and services, including food, medicine, housing, education and other critical needs.

“This APC policy, if allowed, will worsen the suffering of Nigerians as it will put more stress on already overburdened families, cripple businesses, result in job losses and exacerbate the prevailing frightening unemployment rate under the Buhari administration.

“Moreover, the PDP invites Nigerians to note that this toxic and distasteful ‘new year gift’ by the APC administration, at a time Nigerians are coming back from yuletide festivities, shows that the APC is indeed unfeeling, insensitive and have no iota of regard for the sensibilities and wellbeing of our citizens.”