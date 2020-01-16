INEC Issues Hope Uzodinma Certificate Of Return (Photo)

by Olayemi Oladotun

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued Certificate of Return to SSen. Hope Uzodinma as winner of March 19, 2019 governorship election in Imo, in compliance with the Supreme Court ruling.

Incoming governor Hope Uzordinma
Incoming governor Hope Uzordinma

This is coming a day after the Supreme Court sacked Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party as the governor.

Also Read: We Will Not Issue Uzodinma Certificate Of Return: INEC

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the ceremony at INEC headquarters in Abuja, Uzodinma dedicated his victory to God and “functional judiciary” of the country.

He described the litigation process he went through as part of democratic process, saying:“ There must be challenge here and there, but you must develop thick skin and strength to follow through litigation.

