Ini Edo And Her Lover Split After Three Years: Report

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Reports making rounds claim actress, Ini Edo and her alleged lover, Stanley Ugochukwu have gone their separate ways after three years.

Ini Edo
Actress, Ini Edo

Ugochukwu, who is the wealthy boss of Stanel Group is the ex-husband of Irene, daughter of Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen.

The marriage produced four children, a triplet and another.

During the love affair, the business mogul allegedly showered the actress with love and the best things that money can buy.

Read Also: I Can Be Very Stupid When In Love – Actress Bukola Kitan

Although, they managed to keep the brewing affair away from public eye, the duo had planned to tie the knot as the actress was seen flaunting a big engagement ring to the envy of some of her colleagues.

In 2018, when Stanel World was officially launched and a few of the Edo’s acting colleagues like Uti Nwachukwu, Chioma Chukwuka, Chiwetalu Agu among others were made brand ambassadors of the company.

The actress allegedly went all out with a public affirmation of her relationship with the boss but things took a new turn after she went missing at an event organised by the businessman, dubbed Marketplace Fair, in Anambra.

This only fuelled the rumours that they had indeed split up.

