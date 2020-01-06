Ini Edo Reveals Her Mindset For 2020 (Photo)

Nollywood actress, Ini Edo has taken to her official Instagram page to share her mindset for the new year.
Read Also: You are destined to MARRY a Yoruba millionaire, expect a MARRIAGE proposal before December; Prophesy Comes For Actress Ini Edo
According to the beautiful screen diva, her happiness would top her priority, among others.
She wrote:
“The mindset for 2020..Life is too short to be unhappy…You have to take the good with the bad, smile when u should, love what u got and always remember what u had
Always forgive but never forget. Learn from your mistakes but never regret .people change and things go wrong..But always remember, life will always go on.#monday2cents#beabetterversionofyourself .God’s speed in all of your endeavours.”
1 Comment
Nice one Ini Edo ❤️