Ini Edo Reveals Her Mindset For 2020 (Photo)

Nollywood actress, Ini Edo has taken to her official Instagram page to share her mindset for the new year.

According to the beautiful screen diva, her happiness would top her priority, among others.

She wrote:

“The mindset for 2020..Life is too short to be unhappy…You have to take the good with the bad, smile when u should, love what u got and always remember what u had

Always forgive but never forget. Learn from your mistakes but never regret .people change and things go wrong..But always remember, life will always go on.#monday2cents#beabetterversionofyourself .God’s speed in all of your endeavours.”