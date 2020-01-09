Instagram Blogger Claims Singer, Kcee Is Romantically Involved With Two Women (Photo)

by Amaka Odozi

Popular Instagram blogger, Cutie Juls has let out a claim, alleging that singer, Kcee is romantically involved with two women.

kcee
Nigerian singer, kcee

One of the women happens to his ex-girlfriend, actress, Ebube Nwagbo.

The duo ended their relationship in 2010 when the singer got married to his wife, Cynthia Ijeoma Okonkwo in March, but it seems like they never actually separated as the blogger claims they are still together.

The ‘Limpopo’hit maker didn’t make the situation any better as he fueled the rumour by keeping his marriage of 9 years to Ijeoma under wraps even after wedding photos of them surfaced online.

Read Also: I Love My Dog More Than I Love Humans – Toke Makinwa

Cutie Julls claims the singer also had an affair with actress, Anita Joseph.

See the full post and comments below:

Cutie juls' comment section Cutie juls' comment section

0

