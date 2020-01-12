Instagram Blogger Says Actor Ken Erics Has Discovered Himself

Popular Instagram blogger, Cutie Julls got tongues wagging after she referred to actor, Ken Eric as a ‘babe to big boys and boo to small boys’ on Instagram.

Infromation Nigeria recalls the actor’s estranged wife, Onyi Adaba had revealed that she never engaged in any sexual intercourse with him during the course of their marriage and she claimed she found out something on the internet.

Cutie Julls claims the actor has discovered and accepted himself for who he truly is.

Sharing a photo of the actor, the blogger wrote:

“My paddy manizer looking dapper than yours.

Babe to big boys and boo to small boys.

My sister, hustle and pray hard o so you no go jam one brostitute.

NB: No insults please. He has discovered himself and it’s only human that we support him to have a proper transition so he can face and live his truth. 🙏. Sorry but that is the reality check at this stage.”

See the full post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7LK38Np3C9/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link