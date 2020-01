Instagram Comedian, Aphrican Ace, Wife Welcome Their Second Child

Popular IG comedian, Dami Olatunde AKA Aphrican Ace and his wife Bella Tacari have welcomed their second child.

According to reports, Dami who already has a baby girl with a different woman welcomed his new daughter prematurely at 31 weeks and weighed at 2lbs +.

The excited new dad has now taken to IG to share the exciting news writing;

”What an amazing way to start the new year! Welcome to the world Tiaraoluwa Atarah Ayomide Olatunde! Born 1/1/20 at 5:13am, 2lbs 4oz at 31wks…long journey to this point but God is the greatest!!! Our princess is here…and we give God all the Glory!! #HappyNewYear #NewYearBaby #TestimonyBaby.”