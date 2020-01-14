Instagram Troll Claps Back At Toke Makinwa, Calls Her ‘Jobless’

Popular Nigerian socialite, Toke Makinwa, has received a blow from a man following her dragging the man’s father.

It was a series of hit and hits on the streets of Twitter as Toke Makinwa announced her return.

Following her tweet, a man identified as ‘Black Fame’ hinted that he is still confused as to how she affords her lifestyle.

READ ALSO – Toke Makinwa Reacts To Kim Kardashian’s Walk-In Refrigerator

The heat started when Toke pointed out that ‘Black Fame’s’ Father is one of her Sugar Daddies.

Following that, the Twitter user threw a heavy blow at her as he defended his father.

See Photo Here: