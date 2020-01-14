Instagram Troll Claps Back At Toke Makinwa, Calls Her ‘Jobless’

by Michael Isaac
Toke Makinwa
Socialite Toke

Popular Nigerian socialite, Toke Makinwa, has received a blow from a man following her dragging the man’s father.

It was a series of hit and hits on the streets of Twitter as Toke Makinwa announced her return.

Following her tweet, a man identified as ‘Black Fame’ hinted that he is still confused as to how she affords her lifestyle.

The heat started when Toke pointed out that ‘Black Fame’s’ Father is one of her Sugar Daddies.

Following that, the Twitter user threw a heavy blow at her as he defended his father.

See Photo Here:

Toke Makinwa
Between Toke and ‘Black Fame’
0

