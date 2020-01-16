IPOB Backs Amotekun Security Outfit

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, has thrown his weight behind the Operation Amotekun regional security outfit of the South-West geopolitical zone.

According to Kanu, Amotekun had come to stay regardless of the federal government stance on it.

The federal government, through the Attorney general of the Federation, AGF, Abubakar Malami, had declared the security outfit illegal, saying security was an exclusive preserve of the federal government.

However, speaking on Thursday in a Live Broadcast, monitored by the Nation, Kanu lauded the initiators of the outfit, describing the arrangement as laudable.

The statement reads: “The final and definitive stance of the Biafran people is that IPOB will support Operation Amotekun with all our might.

“Regardless of the history of politics of that may have existed between the East and the West in the past, our we have sworn to work with this generation of Yoruba leadership with the likes of Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Yinka Odumakin, Femi Fani-Kayode and Omoleye Sowore at the helm.

“I will support this generation of Yorubas that setup Amotekun. IPOB will work with them. If they want one million men, I will give them to ensure this expansionism is stopped.

“We will support the Yorubas in all forms and by every means necessary.

He added: “IPOB will back Amotekun Security Outfit. Amotekun is not going anywhere. They are here to stay and IPOB will support them”.