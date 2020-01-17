IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu To Attend Parents Burial

by Olayemi Oladotun

The leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi  Kanu has announced his plan to attend the burial of his parents slated for February 14, 2020.

Nnamdi Kanu
Nnamdi Kanu

This was made known to newsmen by IPOB spokesperson, Emma Powerful who revealed that the burial would follow the normal burial preparation, according to the custom of the land.

Also Read: Deji Adeyanju Apologizes To Nnamdi Kanu Over Derogatory Comments

Recall that in December 2019, it was reported that the leader of the proscribed group lost his father.

The spokesperson of the group revealed that Kanu’s parents burial will be 14th of February 2020.

The IPOB leader lost his father Eze Israel Kanu, four months after his mother, Ugoeze Sally Kanu died.

