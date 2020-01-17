IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu To Attend Parents Burial

The leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has announced his plan to attend the burial of his parents slated for February 14, 2020.

This was made known to newsmen by IPOB spokesperson, Emma Powerful who revealed that the burial would follow the normal burial preparation, according to the custom of the land.

Recall that in December 2019, it was reported that the leader of the proscribed group lost his father.

The spokesperson of the group revealed that Kanu’s parents burial will be 14th of February 2020.

The IPOB leader lost his father Eze Israel Kanu, four months after his mother, Ugoeze Sally Kanu died.