IPPIS: Buhari Hasn’t Stopped Our Salaries Over – ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities says speculations that President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the stoppage of salaries of university lecturers who haven’t enrolled into the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) are false.

Speaking on Tuesday, Biodun Ogunyemi, ASUU president, revealed that the union met with Buhari last Thursday and discussed the IPPIS issue, which the union had rejected “with sound reasons.”

He said, “To put the records straight, at no point during the meeting did President Buhari put a closure to the ongoing discussion on ASUU’s preference for the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS),” he said.

“He also did not direct that salaries of ASUU members be stopped for failure to enroll in the IPPIS. Any report to the contrary is circulated to mislead the public.”

On its discussion with Buhari last week, he said, “We had useful discussions with the President and we are hopeful that our prayers will receive the expected prompt attention.”