Iran Pulls Out Of Nuclear Deal After Soleimaini’s Assasination

by Olayemi Oladotun

Iran has announced that it will no longer abide by any of the limits imposed by the unravelling 2015 nuclear deal.

General Qasem Soleimani
This is coming as a reaction for the assassination of Iranian military general Qassem Soleimani by a United States airstrike.

In a statement broadcast on state TV on Sunday, the Iranian government said the country would no longer observe limitations on uranium enrichment, stockpiles of enriched uranium or nuclear research and development.

Speaking further, it was pointed out that the steps could be however, reversed if Washington lifted its sanctions on Tehran.

