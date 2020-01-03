Iranian President Promises Revenge After U.S Attack

by Olayemi Oladotun

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hassan Rouhani has promised that his country will carry out a retaliatory attack on the United States.

General Qasem Soleimani
General Qasem Soleimani

This is coming following the killing of Iran’s military leader, General Qasem Soleimani by a United States airstrike on the orders of US President, Donald Trump in Iraq.

Also Read: Thank God, Thank Trump: Fani Kayode Reacts As FG Orders Release Of Sowore, Dasuki

The killing of the Iranian military leader has caused world panic on social media.

And the President of Iran who hailed the late general for defending the integrity of Iran expressed that Iran will take revenge for “the heinous crime.”

See his post below:

Tags from the story
Donald Trump, General Qasem Soleimani, Hassan Rouhani
0

You may also like

Timothy Owoeye

Spotted: Lawmaker Caught Bathing In Market Square Emerges Osun Speaker

Stop the crap!!! I didn't write any petition against Naira Marley - Ruggedman insists

“Don’t disrespect the black race sold into slavery” – Ruggedman advise Naira Marley

Guineans set to organise 24-hour prayer for President Buhari

National Assembly Pledge total support to Buhari

Frodd

Nigeran Man Claims Frodd Is Gay; Shares Implicating Photos

OFFA BANK ROBBERY: Ex SARS Officer, One of the kingpins who masterminded the robberies

Benin

AFCON2019: Benin Progress To Quarter Final Without Winning Single Match

6 AMAZING Yet UNBELIEVABLE Facts About Lagos State

Couple, Son And Girlfriend Arrested For Stealing In Lagos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *