Iranian President Promises Revenge After U.S Attack

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hassan Rouhani has promised that his country will carry out a retaliatory attack on the United States.

This is coming following the killing of Iran’s military leader, General Qasem Soleimani by a United States airstrike on the orders of US President, Donald Trump in Iraq.

Also Read: Thank God, Thank Trump: Fani Kayode Reacts As FG Orders Release Of Sowore, Dasuki

The killing of the Iranian military leader has caused world panic on social media.

And the President of Iran who hailed the late general for defending the integrity of Iran expressed that Iran will take revenge for “the heinous crime.”

See his post below: