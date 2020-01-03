Iranian President Promises Revenge After U.S Attack

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hassan Rouhani has promised that his country will carry out a retaliatory attack on the United States.
This is coming following the killing of Iran’s military leader, General Qasem Soleimani by a United States airstrike on the orders of US President, Donald Trump in Iraq.
The killing of the Iranian military leader has caused world panic on social media.
And the President of Iran who hailed the late general for defending the integrity of Iran expressed that Iran will take revenge for “the heinous crime.”
See his post below:
The flag of General Soleimani in defense of the country's territorial integrity and the fight against terrorism and extremism in the region will be raised, and the path of resistance to US excesses will continue. The great nation of Iran will take revenge for this heinous crime.
— Hassan Rouhani (@HassanRouhani) January 3, 2020