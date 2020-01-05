It Feels So Special Seeing My Baby Vomit On My Husband, Toyin Abraham Gushes

Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham is still basking in the europhia of being a mother.

The popular actress who was highly favored in 2019, as she found love again and also had a bouncing baby boy has expressed another intriguing part of being a new mother.

Also Read: Toyin Abraham Caught Sneaking Away From Her Boring Table For A Luxurious One At An Event(Video)

The Nollywood actress, who cautioned people talking about her stepdaughter to desist from the act, was amazed today seeing her son, Ire, vomit on his father.

See her post below: