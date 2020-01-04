‘It Is A Disrespect To Me As An APC Member’ – Gbemi Saraki Speaks On Demolition Of Family Home

The Minister of State for Transportation, Gbemisola Saraki, has described as a disrespect on her as a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC), the demolition of ‘Ile Arugbo, in Ilorin.

She said in a statement, “It is especially disrespectful to her personally as she has been a member of the ruling party, All Progressive Congress (APC) since 2015. ”

Ile Arugbo which was the political home of late Olusola Saraki, father of Gbemi and Bukola Saraki was demolished by the Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on Thursday.

Read Also: Saraki Reacts To Demolition Of His Family Home By Kwara Govt

Reacting in a statement, Gbemi Saraki said, “As a staunch and loyal member of APC, I have kept quiet to date on the happenings in my state, Kwara State. I had done this for a number of reasons including trying to ‘keep my head when all about me are losing theirs. ”

“There might have been some elements within my party, APC, who wanted to change the Otoge narrative of the 2019 elections to be about the Sarakis and not about what it was — the removal of a failing PDP Administration.

“But clearly by some recent steps taken, especially with Thursday’s actions, Kwara State APC must be careful to not allow a few elements with their own agenda, other than governance, to turn their personal vendetta into the official position of the APC.

“They must not be allowed to hijack the narrative of what our party stands for.

“The APC has, since its inception, preached and worked earnestly for genuine good governance, security, increased welfare, progress and development of the people, as exemplified by President Muhammadu Buhari, who in the face of direct provocation and deep personal attacks remains true to the oath he took to govern all Nigerians, in spite of allegiances.

“It is especially disrespectful to me personally, as a member of the APC since 2015, who welcomed and supported those who only joined us a couple of months to the elections, which includes the Governor himself, that my position as a member of the party was not given any consideration and/or regard when approaching this issue.”