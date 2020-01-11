It Is A Gory Mess – Daddy Freeze Reacts To Gay ‘Jesus’ Movie

Nigerian media personality Daddy Freeze has reacted to the recent ruling on Netflix’s ‘gay Jesus’ movie and according to him, it is a gory mess.

Taking to his Instagram page, Daddy Freeze stated that people can do whatever they want with their so-called ‘Jesus’ but asked that the true son of God be left out of the discussion.

In his words;

”Y’all can do whatever you want with your ‘Jesus’ but just make sure you keep Yahshua Hamashiach, the true son of the living God YHWH out of this gory mess,

Thank you! ~FRZ”