It Is A Gory Mess – Daddy Freeze Reacts To Gay ‘Jesus’ Movie

by Temitope Alabi
Gay Jesus Movie
Gay Jesus Movie

Nigerian media personality Daddy Freeze has reacted to the recent ruling on Netflix’s ‘gay Jesus’ movie and according to him, it is a gory mess.

Taking to his Instagram page, Daddy Freeze stated that people can do whatever they want with their so-called ‘Jesus’ but asked that the true son of God be left out of the discussion.

Read Also: Meghan Markle Is Manipulative – Daddy Freeze

In his words;

”Y’all can do whatever you want with your ‘Jesus’ but just make sure you keep Yahshua Hamashiach, the true son of the living God YHWH out of this gory mess,
Thank you! ~FRZ”

Tags from the story
Daddy Freeze
0

You may also like

Hey There! Tonto Dike’s ‘Hi’ Video Has Been Shot

Nollywood Actress, Halima Abubakar Goes Bald Due To Drug Reactions After Surgery (Photo)

Wiz Khalifa does a freestyle about his ex-wife Amber Rose & he was matured and respectful (Watch)

I’m not under pressure to ‘blow’ –Okiemute

Sir Dee Bows Out Of Big Brother Naija House

“It shall not be well with your mother” – Actor, Aremu Afolayan blasts IG user who called him ‘senseless’

It’s Official! – Cristiano Ronaldo agrees to join Juventus

Davido Reveals Plans To Sell Out O2 Just Like Wizkid

SEE This Throwback Photo Of A Popular Nigerian Comedian That Would Leave You Awe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *