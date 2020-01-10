It Is Not By Force To Look Beautiful Like A Girl: Nollywood Actor Advises Bobrisky

by Eyitemi Majeed
Bobrisky
Controversial celebrity, Bobrisky

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has advised popular crossdresser, Bobrisky to drop the idea of trying to look like a beautiful woman in 2020.

Read AlsoTunde Ednut Has Been On My Block List For Over 3 Years Now: Bobrisky

He made this known via an Instagram post on Friday, 10th December.

He wrote:

“@bobrisky222 Even if you donate your Bra and Pant to fulani herdsmen, you can never look pretty like #Tacha… 🤣🤣Dear #Bobrisky, its not by force to look #beautiful overnight like a #girl, this is 2020, how long do you want to continue doing competition with #fulani herdsmen in the race for the #king of mumu? 🤣God did not make a mistake creating you male, i know some actresses will continue to tell you that you are gradually becoming a sexy woman but you know that fantasy can only happen in a #Nollywood movie, 🙄honestly, in reality, even the bushy #hair in your armpit will compete with you for Miss Sambisa #beauty pageant in the spirit and still win you because they are original and they embrace their identity as created by God, borrow wisdom from them.”

