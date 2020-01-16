It Is Not Easy To Be A Man – Georgina Onuoha Writes

by Temitope Alabi
Former Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha has penned a lengthy piece about men and their need to remain unfaithful.

She went on to applaud all the good men on her page who also make it a point of duty to be responsible, Georgina said she knows it is not easy to be a man let alone a good one.

Real men stay faithful. They don’t have time to look for another woman because they’re too busy looking for new ways to love their own.
To all the few good men on my page doing the most for their family and significant others, I wish you the best of luck.

Read Also: I Was Told I Will Never Amount To Nothing – Georgina Onuoha Says As She Bags Ph.D

It is not easy to be a man let alone a man of honor and integrity.
Thanks for giving your best to your family.
In a world filled with false and ill gotten wealth, most of you still do your best with integrity to provide for your loved ones.
I pray your family continue to be a blessing to you and as you labor each day to be your family’s provider, may God honor your knees, enlarge you and lead your paths to great opportunities 🙏🏻.
Dearest sister, never compare your husband to another woman’s husband or Put undue burden on him.
Be his support system, praise him for giving his best. Encourage him when the road gets tough, Support him when he begins to harbor doubts about himself.
Every successful relationship has gone through stuff you and I know nothing about.
Also be that neck that carries and supports that head 🙏🏻💗.”

