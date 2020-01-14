It Is True, I Sold Off Kwara Properties – Former Governor Ahmed

by Verity Awala
Abdulfatah Ahmed

Abdulfatah Ahmed, former governor of Kwara, has admitted that his administration sold government properties but it followed due process.

This was in response to claims by the present governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazak, that the previous administration sold government properties to friends and cronies.

The governor had accused his predecessor of selling 110 government properties, including the house meant for the deputy governor.

Read Also: My Predecessor Sold Everything, My Deputy Lives In A Rented Apartment: Kwara Gov

Abdulrahman said this after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at Aso Rock on Monday.

However Ahmed, in a statement by his spokesperson, Muyideen Akorede, his media aide, said his administration followed due process in selling government quarters to civil servants, and members of the 7th Kwara state house of assembly on owner-occupier basis after state executive council approval.

He said he got the inspiration to sell off the government properties following the federal government’s monetisation policy, which sought to shed the financial burden of maintaining government-owned properties.

 

Tags from the story
Abdulfatah Ahmed, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaaq, kwara state
