‘It’s 2020, I Still Don’t Like Stupid People’: Simi

Simi
Nigerian Singer Simi

Talented Nigerian singer and songwriter, Simi has disclosed that she still dislikes stupid people.

Simi happens to be very vocal on social media and her remarks often receive lots of bashing with making her one of the not so liked artistes in the country.

She once revealed that she can tolerate some things but not stupid people and it appears she still does.

She took to her Twitter page to state that“stupid people” are still the bane of her existence even in the new year.

See Her Post Here:

simi
Simi’s Twitter Post
