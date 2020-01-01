Iyabo Ojo And Her Children Usher In New Year With Dance Video

by Amaka Odozi

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo and her children, Priscilla and Festus Ojo decided to kick off the new year with an amazing dance video.

Iyabo Ojo, her son and daughter
Yoruba actress, Iyabo Ojo, her son and daughter

In the video, the trio performed controversial rapper, Naira Marley’s new dance step, Tesumole as they grooved to YBNL signee, Fireboy DML’s hit track, Scatter.

The video was posted by Priscilla on her Instagram page and she captioned it;

“Happy new year from the OJO’s 
“Who is the best dancer ?”

Watch the video below:

