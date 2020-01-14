JABU Set To Confer Honorary Degrees On Gbajabiamila, Makinde At 10th Convocation

by Olayemi Oladotun

Joseph Ayo Babalola University (JABU), Ikeji-Arakeji, Ondo State, will confer honorary doctorate degrees on the Speaker of the National Assembly, Femi Gbajabiamila and the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde on Friday.

JABU
JABU

The was made known by the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Kola Sonaike, at a pre-convocation conference yesterday.

Fountain University Set To Graduate 307 Students At 9th Convocation

Others to be conferred the honorary degrees include: Osun State Governor Gboyega Oyetola; Mudashiru Obasa (Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly); Mrs Victoria Samson (Managing Director of Bovas Company Ltd.) and Mr Emmanuel Awode (Chairman of Chemstar Group of Companies)

The University will hold its 10th convocation on Friday with five hundred and one students to be conferred different degrees.

