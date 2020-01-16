JAMB Arrests Four Agents Who Sold e-PINS Above Normal Price

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has arrested four CBT agents who sold the ePINS for the ongoing 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)/Direct Entry (DE) registrations above the stipulated amount.

The suspects who have also been suspended were identified as Abdulrazak Adiza, Mathew Joe, Obekee Godday and Inyang Patrick.

JAMB’s spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin who confirmed the arrest said the cost of the ePINs is N3500 while that of the reading text is N500.

READ ALSO – Kate Henshaw Reacts As JAMB Suspends NIN As Requirements For UTME 2020

Mr Benjamin also averred that any outlet caught selling the ePINS higher than the prescribed amount would be sanctioned immediately.