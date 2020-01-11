JAMB Suspends Use Of National Identification Number For Registration

by Olayemi Oladotun

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has suspended the use of the National Identification Number as a requirement for registration in the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

JAMB
JAMB

This decision was announced by JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede at a press conference in Abuja on Saturday.

The Jamb registrar atributed the decision to what he called technical reasons.

The new decision will also affect the Direct Entry registration for the year.

This decision comes as a relief for many candidates who were set to miss out on the registration due to the lack of National Identification number.

0

