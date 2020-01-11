Jane Michael Takes Heavy Swipe At Feminists (Photo)

Popular Nigerian celebrity stylist, Jane Michael has taken a heavy swipe at feminists and what they stand for.

Sharing a photo of herself, she wrote what she felt about what it means to be a feminist and how it doesn’t make sense to her.

According to her, feminists are a bunch of people trying to mask their insecurities with a cry for solidarity.

READ ALSO – Celebrity Stylist Jane Michael Shows us the Right way to Dress for a Wedding

She also pointed out no one was ever in a contest with women’s strength, wisdom and intelligence.

See Her Post Here: