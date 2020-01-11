Jaruma Gifts Regina Daniel’s Mom N1m (Photo)

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels took to her Instagram story to appreciate sex therapist, Jaruma for gifting her mother, Rita the sum of a million naira.

Information Nigeria recalls the controversial actress and the sex therapist bonded during the former’s 20th birthday dinner in Dubai.

Daniels, who is presently touring the world, shared a screenshot of the credit alert with the caption:

“@jaruma_empire thanks for this beautiful gift for my mama @rita.daniels06

Love you queen J”

