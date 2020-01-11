Jaruma Gifts Regina Daniel’s Mom N1m (Photo)

by Amaka Odozi

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels took to her Instagram story to appreciate sex therapist, Jaruma for gifting her mother, Rita the sum of a million naira.

L-R, Jaruma, Senator FAhad, Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko
L-R, Jaruma, Senator Fahad, Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko

Information Nigeria recalls the controversial actress and the sex therapist bonded during the former’s 20th birthday dinner in Dubai.

Daniels, who is presently touring the world, shared a screenshot of the credit alert with the caption:

“@jaruma_empire thanks for this beautiful gift for my mama @rita.daniels06

Love you queen J”

See the full post below

Screenshot of the credit alert
Screenshot of the credit alert
