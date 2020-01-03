John Dumelo Celebrates Wife As She Turns A Year Older (Photo)

Ghanaian actor-turned-politician, John Dumelo, is celebrating his wife, Gifty, who just turned a year older today, January 3, 2020.

Taking to Instagram, he shared an adorable photo of her as he also wrote down sweet words to celebrate her.

The 35-year-old actor has always proved how much he loves his wife to his fans and followers and there is no exception to it this time.

Sharing her photo, he wrote: “Happy bday @missgeeonly. Thanks for being an amazing woman. May the Almighty God protect you under his wings and shield you from evil. God is about to open doors and grant you favour. Have an amazing birthday. Love u.”

