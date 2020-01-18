Entertainment

“Johnny Drille The Truth” – American Singer, Jon Bellion Praises Mavin Records Act

By Amaka Odozi

Must Read

FootballEyitemi Majeed - 0

Chelsea Defeated By Newcastle At St James Park

Chelsea was defeated by a lone goal during the Premier League late kick-off against Newcastle at the St James...
Read more
National NewsAmaka Odozi - 0

Anthony Joshua Prostrates Before President Buhari (Video)

A video circulating online shows the moment British Boxer, Anthony Joshua officially met with President Muhammadu Buhari in London on...
Read more
PoliticsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Only God Can Stop APC From Producing Anambra’s Next Governor: APC Chieftain

Anambra State Chairman of the All Progressive Congress APC, Chief Basil Ejidike, has declared that only God can stop...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Anthony Joshua Arrives Nigeria; Meets Buhari (Photos)

Unified heavyweights champion, Anthony Joshua has arrived Nigeria where he is expected to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari, having...
Read more
SportsValerie Oke - 0

Real Madrid Opened Up 3 Points Lead At The Summit Of The League Table

Spanish powerhouse has now opened up five points provisionally lead over rival, Barcelona who sit on second following its...
Read more
Amaka Odozi

Talented American singer and song writer, Jon Bellion, recently took to his Twitter page to recognise Mavin Records act, Johnny Drille.

Musicians, Johnny Drille and Jon Bellion
Musicians, Johnny Drille and Jon Bellion

In June 2019, Drille attended Billion’s concert at Nashville, Tennessee where they eventually linked up backstage.

In a new post, the ‘Simple and Sweet’ crooner shared a tweet which reads; “Johnny Drille the truth.”

Prior to the post, Drille, who has always been a fan of the singer, had shared a subsequent post where he made video of himself singing a cover of one of his songs titled tears at a funeral.

Read Also: Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels Spotted With American Comedian Steve Harvey (Photos)

See the American singer’s tweet below:

Previous articleChelsea Defeated By Newcastle At St James Park
Next articleIke Becomes Brand Ambassador For ‘Motivemall’
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Ike Becomes Brand Ambassador For ‘Motivemall’

Entertainment Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Ike Onyema simply known as Ike has announced that he has bagged a new endorsement deal with 'motivemall.' Making the...
Read more

The Harder You Try, The Higher I Go: Peruzzi Brags Amid Controversy

Entertainment Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The entertainment scene has been embroiled in series of controversies between Peruzzi, his former boss, king Patrick as well as Davido. It all started with...
Read more

Singer, Wizkid Has Good News For His Fans

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Nigerian songwriter and singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun alias Wizkid, has good news for his numerous fans as he revealed he has been working hard...
Read more

Ubi Franklin’s 4th Babymama, Sandra Iheuwa Reveals Plan For Valentine

Entertainment Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Sandra Iheuwa, the baby mama of popular Nigerian music executive, Ubi Franklin, has revealed that she will be available for any man willing to...
Read more
- Advertisement -