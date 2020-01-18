“Johnny Drille The Truth” – American Singer, Jon Bellion Praises Mavin Records Act

Talented American singer and song writer, Jon Bellion, recently took to his Twitter page to recognise Mavin Records act, Johnny Drille.

In June 2019, Drille attended Billion’s concert at Nashville, Tennessee where they eventually linked up backstage.

In a new post, the ‘Simple and Sweet’ crooner shared a tweet which reads; “Johnny Drille the truth.”

Prior to the post, Drille, who has always been a fan of the singer, had shared a subsequent post where he made video of himself singing a cover of one of his songs titled tears at a funeral.

See the American singer’s tweet below: