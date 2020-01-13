Just In: VAT Now N7.5 As Buhari Signs Finance Bill Into Law

by Verity Awala
President Buhari
President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has just signed the 2019 finance bill into law.

Read Also: Don’t increase Value Added Tax: Tinubu appeals to FG

The bill which makes Value Added Tax, VAT N7.5 was signed into law on Monday.

Details shortly…

Tags from the story
Finance Bill, Muhammadu Buhari, VAT
1

You may also like

Fani Kayode Reacts To The Innoson Motors And GTBank Drama

Minister of Communication, Doctor Isa Ali Pantami

Stop Harrasing Young Men With Laptops: Communications Minister Warns Security Agencies

Dangote Beats MTN and Globacom to Top Nigerian Brand Award

Christians are being clinically and systematically eliminated and exterminated under Buhari- FFK

Nigeria’s economy has not recorded progress since 1995 – World Bank

Nigeria’s economy has not recorded progress since 1995 – World Bank

Naira Depreciates As CBN Injects $210m Foreign Exchange Market

The Luxury Network Nigeria announces event partnership with The Financial Times

Don Jazzy

Don Jazzy Reacts As CBN Charges On Deposits, Withdrawals Above 500k

Buhari

How Nigeria’s Debt Profile Doubled Under Buhari – Former Aide Reveals

1 Comment

  • hlo my nema is muttaqah lawan for hausawa zoo road kano, pls i need to read full new but i dont know how can see it, just i see the head line news. im realy intarested for this media thanks i muttaqah lawan for kano.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *