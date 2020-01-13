Just In: VAT Now N7.5 As Buhari Signs Finance Bill Into Law

President Muhammadu Buhari has just signed the 2019 finance bill into law.
The bill which makes Value Added Tax, VAT N7.5 was signed into law on Monday.
Details shortly…
1 Comment
hlo my nema is muttaqah lawan for hausawa zoo road kano, pls i need to read full new but i dont know how can see it, just i see the head line news. im realy intarested for this media thanks i muttaqah lawan for kano.