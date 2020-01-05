Kano Hisbah Arrest Fresh Graduates Planning Gay Party

The Kano State Hisbah Corps says it has arrested 15 persons who were involved in planning a gay sex party in the state.

The arrest was confirmed by Muhammad Al-Bakary, deputy commandant general in charge of special duties of the board.

According to him, Hisbah operatives invaded a compound located at Sabuwar-Gandu quarters in Kano metropolis, where the suspects were arrested, before the said party began.

He revealed also that the organisers of the party who were fresh graduates planned the party to celebrate their graduation from a tertiary institution in the state.

They were said to have invited their same sex partners to the party.

Al-Bakary said “over 50 gays were involved, but many of the suspects fled during the operation.”

He explained further that intelligence reports gathered by Hisbah operatives led to the arrest of the suspects, but some escaped.

Al-Bakary said the suspects arrested by Hisbah are currently undergoing reorientation programmes.