Kate Henshaw Reacts As JAMB Suspends NIN As Requirements For UTME 2020

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has reacted to the now-trending news that JAMB has suspended NIN registration as a requirement for the 2020 UTME exams.

Speaking via her verified Twitter handle, the screen diva queried what would happen to people who have already wasted their time and money in registering.

Also, she asked if the board did not think it through before coming up with the idea in the first instance.

She wrote:

What happens to those who have registered already and wasted time and money in the process???

Did you not think this through before subjecting these students to all this???

Habaaaa!!

You guys should have a heart small.