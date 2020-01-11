Kate Henshaw Reacts As JAMB Suspends NIN As Requirements For UTME 2020

by Eyitemi Majeed
Kate Henshaw
Nollywood Actress Kate Henshaw

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has reacted to the now-trending news that JAMB has suspended NIN registration as a requirement for the 2020 UTME exams.

Speaking via her verified Twitter handle, the screen diva queried what would happen to people who have already wasted their time and money in registering.

Read AlsoKate Henshaw Shares Beautiful Throwback Photos On Instagram

Also, she asked if the board did not think it through before coming up with the idea in the first instance.

She wrote:

What happens to those who have registered already and wasted time and money in the process???
Did you not think this through before subjecting these students to all this???
Habaaaa!!
You guys should have a heart small.

Tags from the story
Jamb, Kate Henshaw, NIN, utme
0

You may also like

‘We have taken Nigeria out of hell’ – Lai Mohammed

Former Footballer George Weah Wins Liberia’s Election

Cameroon’s Second President in 52 Years is 30 Years in Office! Shame or Glory?

Senator Albishir is Dead

Police Officer Allegedly Shot Dead 16-year-old Boy on Independence Day

See two slay queens who end up in toilet after an all night drunk party (photos)

Mubi Killings: Police Nab Alleged Masterminds, Boko Haram in the Mix

Pendulum: “My Kobo Advice For Mr President” – Dele Momodu

SARS Officers blow up testicles and penises of alleged kidnappers in Abia State (Graphic)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *