Kate Henshaw Shares Beautiful Throwback Photos On Instagram

Veteran Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, has taken to social media to share a throwback photo of her from 2014 and she looks absolutely transformed!

The talented actress whose penchant for fitness and healthy living, has earned her the love of many fans, has surely come a long way in keeping her figure.

She recently left many people stunned when she took to her Instagram page to share a stunning throwback photo of herself from 2014 looking as beautiful as ever.

Sharing the photo, she wrote: “Throwing it all back to 2014…..Time truly waits for no one…Each day comes with it’s own set of gifts, disappointments and thrills…It’s up to you to navigate through it and create a balance that will benefit you…Have an amazing day my lovelies..”

See Photos Here: