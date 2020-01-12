Kayode Ogundamisi Reacts To Photos Of E-money’s Luxurious Bedroom

Popular Nigerian political analyst, Kayode Ogundamisi has reacted to the viral photo of E-money’s luxurious master bedroom.

Taking to Twitter, he shared the photo of the bedroom as he threw a light shade at the socialite.

According to him, E-money is a “money miss road”

He also pointed out that the bed in the master bedroom looks like one at the popular Okija shrine in Anambra State.

Sharing the photo, he wrote: “money miss road… see bed for bedroom like okija shrine bed for the gods”

