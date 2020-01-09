Kemi Adetiba Reveals Hilarious Way Omoni Oboli Wished Her A Happy Birthday

by Temitope Alabi
Kemi Adetiba
Kemi Adetiba

Filmmaker Kemi Adetiba is 40 and has since been bombarded with birthday messages and well wishes from fans and colleagues alike.

Taking to her Twitter page, Kemi shared the one birthday message she got which made her laugh really hard.

According to her, the call was from actress Omoni Oboli who told her she has attained the age of ‘don’t be silly.’

In her words;

Shoutout to

@Omonioboli

“Sis called me and told me I’ve joined the fantastic clique of “Don’t be silly”. If anyone oversteps by even an inch, I can simply caution them with a “C’mon… Don’t be silly!!!” I passed out laughing.”

Tags from the story
Kemi Adetiba, Omoni Oboli
0

You may also like

Happy Birthday to Funke Akindele aka Jenifa

Even as a fat girl, I am still getting it – Ruth Kadiri

Even as a fat girl, I am still getting it – Ruth Kadiri

Nigerians react to Tobi replacing Bamco with Celo for possible eviction, & majority are rooting to keep Cee-C and Lolu in the Big Brother House (Screenshots)

Buzzing today: BBNaija: Cee-C’s family clears the air on how she caused best-friend’s death

#BBNaija Gifty Displays Cleavage In New Photos

Despite Dino Melaye’s Rejection, I’m A Fulfilled Woman – Bisi Ibidapo-Obe

You Won’t Believe Why Genevieve Nnaji And D’banj Attended Gulder Club Ultimate Party As A couple

M.I – “Musicians Don’t Support Politicians For Money”

#BBNaija 2019: Jeff Becomes the first Head of House

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *