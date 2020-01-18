Entertainment

Khafi Kareem Involved In Car Accident (Photo)

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

BBN Khafi
BBNaija Ex-housemate Khafi

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Khafi Kareem is grateful to God for her life after driving into a gutter.

The reality TV star escaped unhurt, after driving her car inside a gutter on Friday in Lagos.

Khafi who also disclosed that she was shaken by the incident, said it took three men to lift out her car.

Khafi further disclosed in a post where she talked about the incident that she remembered she is a goal-getter after almost giving up on driving.

See Photo Here: 

Khafi Kareem
Khafi’s Post

