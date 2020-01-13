Khafi Shares Loved-Up Photo With Worship Leader, Israel Houghton

by Michael Isaac
Khafi
Reality star, Khafi

Popular reality TV star, Khafi Kareem has shared a loved up photo of herself and popular American worship leader, Israel Houghton.

Taking to her Instagram page, Khafi hinted that one of her best days of the week is Sunday as she loves the opportunity to feel blessed in God’s presence.

Also, she shared what she learnt from the Sunday service.

Sharing the photo, she wrote in part: “My take away from today? God takes what the enemy meant for evil and turns it for good…”

See Photos Here:

Khafi
Her Instagram Post
