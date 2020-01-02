Khafi Takes Gedoni To See Her Grandmother Ahead Of Their Upcoming Wedding (Photo)

Ex-Big Brother Naija 2019 housemate, Khafi Kareem paid a visit to her grandmother in Ekiti state, and she brought her special someone along with her.

The soon-to-be Mrs Ekpata shared a photo of herself and her grandmother via Instagram but her fiance, Gedoni could be spotted lurking in the background.

Sharing the photo, the travel vlogger proceeded to wish her fans a prosperous new year.

Khafi wrote:

“Happy New Year from me and mine to you and yours May this year bring blessings upon blessings for all of us “

See the full post below: