Khafi Takes Gedoni To See Her Grandmother Ahead Of Their Upcoming Wedding (Photo)

by Amaka Odozi

Ex-Big Brother Naija 2019 housemate, Khafi Kareem paid a visit to her grandmother in Ekiti state, and she brought her special someone along with her.

Khafi Kareem and Gedoni Ekpata
Khafi Kareem and Gedoni Ekpata

The soon-to-be Mrs Ekpata shared a photo of herself and her grandmother via Instagram but her fiance, Gedoni could be spotted lurking in the background.

Sharing the photo, the travel vlogger proceeded to wish her fans a prosperous new year.

Khafi wrote:

“Happy New Year from me and mine to you and yours 🤗❤️ May this year bring blessings upon blessings for all of us 💕

See the full post below:

