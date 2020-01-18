Home Entertainment King Patrick Didn’t Tell The Whole World He Was There When Davido...

King Patrick Didn’t Tell The Whole World He Was There When Davido Was ‘Audio Signing’ Me

By
Eyitemi Majeed
-
Peruzzi, King Patrick while Davido was signing him
Peruzzi, King Patrick while Davido was signing him

Recall that Peruzzi‘s former boss, King Patrick alleged that there was no proper documentation of the singer’s signing at Davido‘s DMW record.

Well, Peruzzi has aimed a slight jab at the Golden boy entertainment owner by stating that he didn’t tell the whole World he was present and aware of the ‘audio signing.’

Read Also: If You Are Depressed, Get Help – Davido Slams Peruzzi’s Former Boss

The singer made this known through his official Twitter handle by sharing a photo that depicts that a proper signing was conducted before he moved to DMW from golden boy entertainment.

He wrote:

They won’t tell you they were present & aware of the “audio signing”

