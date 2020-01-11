Kizz Daniels Flaunts A Mystery Lady On Instagram

by Amaka Odozi

FLYBOY I.N.C boss and singer, Kizz Daniel has taken to his Instagram page to flaunt a mystery lady, who is quite the catch.

Kizz Daniel
Nigerian Entertainer, Kizz Daniel

The Jaho crooner, however, failed to tag the lady or state the nature of their relationship in his post.

In the first photo posted on the photo-sharing app, the singer wrote;

“Omo mama e”

While the singer shared a video of the beautiful lady showing her makeup and he captioned it;

“Oshey!! Pepper them”

Read Also: Outright Rejection Is Better Than False Hope, Says Kiss Daniels

Information Nigeria recalls the an Instagram model and a graduate of Afe Babalola University, Adedamola Williams was rumoured to be pregnant for the singer in 2019.

See the posts below:

View this post on Instagram

Omo mama e 😏

A post shared by VADO D GREAT (@iamkizzdaniel) on

View this post on Instagram

Oshey!! Pepper them 🌶 🙄

A post shared by VADO D GREAT (@iamkizzdaniel) on

Tags from the story
Adedamola Williams, Kizz Daniel
0

You may also like

Adam & Eve to hold Carol Festival on Sunday

BBNaija Housemates, Jackye

[Video] BBNaija2019: Jackye Confirms Mercy Did Surgery To Get Her Shape

Omashola

Omashola Buys Benz, Says Getting A Wife Is Next (Photo)

As Expected: Bad Girl, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Call Off Engagement

Juliet Ibrahim, Kwadwo Safo, Jackie Appiah

‘I Will Chose Jackie Appiah Any day’ – Juliet Ibrahim’s Ex-Husband, Kwadwo Safo

Charles Awurum

Nollywood Actor, Charles Awurum Cautions Regina Daniels Not To Cheat On Her Husband

“I still remain the billionaire Gucci master” – Hushpuppi praises self as he shares more photos from Gucci shopping spree

Mike and Jackye

Mike, Jackye Caught In Bed Together (VIDEO)

Davido’s Daughter, Imade Gets Her American Passport (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *